3 MLB teams that need to choose a path for the 2025 season and beyond

Seattle Mariners

The Mariners also have incredibly talented young starting pitchers. Luis Castillo (32) is the veteran of a pitching staff that has four starters who are 27 years old or younger.

Logan Gilbert and George Kirby threw over 190 innings, posting 3.23 and 3.53 ERAs, respectively, in 2024. Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo impressively completed their full rookie seasons, throwing 180.1 and 121.1 innings, respectively, and posting sub-3.00 ERAs.

Like the Rays, the Mariners did not help their exceptional starting rotation by improving their abysmal 2024 offense. They ranked 29th in batting average (.224), 22nd in RBIs (642), and first in strikeouts (1,625) and return the same nine hitters who started the majority of last season.

2022's AL Rookie of the Year, Julio Rodriguez, took a step back last season with the worst batting average (.273), HRs (20), and RBIs (68) in his short three-year career, and Randy Arozarena did very little after coming over from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline, hitting just .231, five homers, and 23 RBIs. Six of the returning starters hit .220 or lower.

If the Mariners are going to be hamstrung by money, then they are going to need to rely on Julio Rodriguez to carry them where they need to go



NO ONE impacts wins and losses more



In wins/losses (OPS)



2024: .847/.597

2023: .960/.652 pic.twitter.com/dPr2pHCAmy — Marine Layer Podcast (@MarineLayerPod) February 5, 2025

The Mariners rank 14th in Competitive Balance Tax Space with $89 million and have 14 players under contract through 2026 or later. Mitch Haniger, Dylan Moore, and free agent addition Donovan Solano are in the last year of their contracts, so the Mariners have room to pursue a power bat as none of the three will command a massive contract if re-signed.

Fans were excited to hear rumors about the team potentially adding Christian Walker, Pete Alonso, or Alex Bregman this offseason, but the front office chose to sit on their wallet. Bregman is still available as of this writing, but the buzz on him going to Seattle is dying down.

If the Mariners are going to significantly improve their offense before the season begins, they'll likely have to swing a blockbuster trade involving one of their star young pitchers.