3 MLB teams that need to choose a path for the 2025 season and beyond

Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates' 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick and 2024 NL Rookie of the Year, Paul Skenes, put together one of the best rookie seasons in MLB history, throwing 133 innings and recording a 1.93 ERA, and 170 strikeouts.

The starting rotation ranked 15th in baseball in ERA (3.95), but Skenes heavily skewed that. Returning starters Mitch Keller, Jared Jones, and Bailey Falter each had ERAs over 4.00. Their potential is huge, but the rotation is not currently a formidable juggernaut.

Paul Skenes | PIT @ STL | 6-11-2024 (Full Game)



6.1 IP | 5 H | 0 ER | 0 BB | 8 K pic.twitter.com/LIciVRnGQ2 — Endless Inning (@endlessinning) February 5, 2025

The offense is not much better. Last season, they ranked 23rd in batting average (.234), 25th in HRs (160), and 21st in RBIs (643), but the Pirates have not done much to improve their production this winter.

This offseason, Pittsburgh did acquire Spencer Horwitz from the Cleveland Guardians, who acquired him in a separate trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, and also added Tommy Pham in free agency. However, they aren't blockbuster additions that will fundamentally change a lineup led by Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds.

The team has the fifth-most Competitive Balance Tax Space with $146 million. Six veterans are in their final year, but none will draw a massive contract next offseason if re-signed.

There was plenty of opportunity to pursue top-tier offensive talent to supplement one of the greatest young pitchers in MLB history, but the front office chose to be quiet. The Pirates need to take advantage of having Skenes and build around him because that type of talent comes around once in a generation, lest they want to risk alienating him in the coming seasons.

More From Around The MLB: