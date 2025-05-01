3 pitchers the Orioles should have signed instead of Charlie Morton

2) Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd has turned his career around after being non-tendered by the Tigers in 2021 and dealing with several injuries between 2022 and 2023. The Guardians took a chance on Boyd last June, and it worked out pretty well for them, as he posted a 2.72 ERA over 39 1/3 innings, with 46 strikeouts to 13 walks, a 1.134 WHIP, and an ERA+ of 149. This earned him a two-year $29 million contract with the Cubs.

Boyd has picked up right where he left off in 2025, pitching to a 2.54 ERA over 28 1/3 innings, with 24 strikeouts to 10 walks, a 1.376 WHIP, and an ERA+ of 158. A big reason for Boyd's turnaround has been the improvement of his four-seam fastball. Throughout Boyd's entire career, his fastball has been his most trusted pitch. However, opposing hitters knew how to square it up, batting over .260 against it throughout the southpaw's career. But over the past couple of seasons, he's added a couple of mph to it, and opposing batting average has dropped to below .235.

Baltimore's reluctance to sign Boyd makes sense considering he underwent both forearm flexor tendon surgery and Tommy John surgery since 2022. However, they gave more money to a pitcher on the wrong side of 40, something that was just as, if not a bigger, risk.