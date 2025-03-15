Best- and worst-case scenarios for NL West teams in 2025: Dodgers reign supreme

Colorado Rockies

Best-case scenario: Somebody — maybe it’s Michael Toglia, maybe it’s Nolan Jones, maybe it’s Brenton Doyle — emerges as a team leader with long-term anchor potential.

The Rocks have been singularly unsuccessful in finding such an anchor piece. In recent years, they’ve given long-term deals to Kris Bryant, Kyle Freeland, Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar, and Antonio Senzatela, and to date none, save arguably for Tovar, have justified the team’s faith.

Worst-case scenario: Colorado has finished last for three straight seasons, and has topped 100 losses in two of those. There’s no discernible reason to expect either streak to change in 2025.

Most likely scenario: Colorado barely avoids a third straight 100-loss season, but that is small comfort for GM Bill Schmidt, who is finally let go at season's end.