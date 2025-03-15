Best- and worst-case scenarios for NL West teams in 2025: Dodgers reign supreme

Los Angeles Dodgers

Best-case scenario: Captain Obvious reporting for duty here. There’s only one best-case scenario for the talent-laden Dodgers, and that’s a repeat of their 2024 World Series championship.

The offseason additions of Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki do nothing to hurt that prospect, although truth-be-told, the holdover presence of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw and Dustin May make the signings of Snell and Sasaki sound a lot like gilding the lily.

Ohtani could win a fourth MVP and second straight, but why stop there? Who’s to say shortstop Mookie Betts or Freddie Freeman, both former winners, couldn’t win again? No team has ever swept the top three places in MVP voting; maybe that’s a goal for the 2025 Dodgers.

Worst-case scenario: To the extent the Dodgers have a weakness, this is it: Of their eight top projected starters this season, none threw more than 135 innings in 2025. That means on a daily basis, Dave Roberts is running out a five-inning guy, then trusting the rest of the game to his bullpen.

If that bullpen breaks down — and bullpens are notorious for breaking down — perhaps Los Angeles’s pitching plans get shaky. Then again, who are we kidding? These are the Dodgers; even if that sort of thing occurs, they'll just use their elite farm system to replenish the team come the trade deadline.

Most likely scenario. Since it is unthinkable that the Dodgers could miss postseason play for the first time since 2012, the only real question is how they do in the playoffs. The reality is that postseason series are basically crapshoots, meaning that, given a choice between taking the Dodgers or the field for the World Series trophy, I’d take the field. But it’s a close call.