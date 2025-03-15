Best- and worst-case scenarios for NL West teams in 2025: Dodgers reign supreme

San Francisco Giants

Best-case scenario: The addition of Willy Adames gives the Giants enough of an offensive boost to elevate them above NL mediocrity. Tyler Fitgerald moves to second base and blossoms into a 25-homer guy. Heliot Ramos elevates his game to star-level in the outfield.

The loss of Blake Snell is hardly noticed because Robbie Ray returns to form after missing most of 2024, and Jordan Hicks matures under the tutelage of "unpaid" pitching coach Justin Verlander.

Inspired by new team President Buster Posey, the Giants make a run at 90 wins and a playoff spot.

Worst-case scenario: San Francisco had the league’s sixth-worst offense last season, and the addition of Adames changes that picture only modestly. Matt Chapman, now 32, discovers that his best days are behind him.

Logan Webb delivers his usual 200 innings and 3.40 ERA. But behind him, Ray, Hicks, Verlander and Kyle Harrison comprise a collection of has-beens and never-were's. The Giants’ pitching, roughly league-average last season, implodes. The result: 75 wins and gratitude that the Rockies are in the division so San Francisco has somebody to beat up on.

Most likely scenario: The addition of Adames is an obvious plus. Ramos and Fitgerald should be better. But it is asking a lot of Ray, Hicks and Verlander to produce starts at the level a contender needs. The Giants finish fourth with around 81 wins in a middling .500 sea

