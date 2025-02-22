Fantasy Baseball 2025: 5 riskiest investments in fantasy drafts

2. Blake Snell, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers, ADP: 46

Blake Snell makes his way on to this list because I've found him to be quite the wild card over the past couple of seasons. He's similar to Turner in that he can be streaky, but his injury history along with his 10.9% career walk rate is enough cause for concern to shift your focus elsewhere at an ADP of 46.

We are talking about a two-time Cy Young winner and one of the best strikeout pitchers in the game, so by no means is Snell a pitcher you should completely pass on. However, we are also talking about a pitcher who has walked more batters since 2020 than every pitcher in baseball not named Dylan Cease.

That number wouldn't hold as much weight if Snell had also thrown the most innings in baseball over that time frame like Cease has. In his nine year career, Snell only has two seasons in which he has delivered 30+ starts and 180 innings. Each of those seasons happen to be both of Snell's Cy Young awards, so the ceiling for Snell is obviously pretty high if he stays healthy. Otherwise, Snell doesn't have any other seasons in which he had more than just 130 innings.

The good news for Snell is that he's joining a very deep starting rotation in Los Angeles. It appears as though the Dodgers may deploy a six-man rotation when Shohei Ohtani returns which should help keep their pitchers healthy, but would likely limit Snell to no more than one start per week. Snell certainly can provide a lot of value to a fantasy baseball team, but wouldn't be my first option if I'm looking for a front-line ace.