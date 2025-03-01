Fantasy Baseball 2025: 5 role players that will emerge as stars in new roles

2. Jasson Dominguez, OF, New York Yankees

The New York Yankees suffered what was probably the biggest loss of the offseason after Juan Soto left in free agency for the Yankees' crosstown rivals. While the addition of Cody Bellinger helps to fill the gaping hole left in the lineup by Soto, there's still a spot to fill in left field as the Yankees have no intention on bring back former outfielder Alex Verdugo.

As is the case with Shaw in Chicago, the starting left field job in the Bronx is Dominguez's to lose. Since he debuted in the latter half of the 2023 season, Dominguez has yet to really string together any sort of meaningful playing time for the Yankees. He only got 33 plate appearances in 2023 as he suffered a torn UCL in late September which warranted Tommy John surgery for the young outfielder.

Dominguez would have taken over a starting role in the outfield in 2024 had it not been for the surgery, but he was set back once again during his rehab in June of last year with an oblique injury. After that was all said and done, Dominguez only played in 18 big league games in a season which was supposed to be a breakout rookie year for him.

Now that Dominguez is healthy, he is slated to be the left fielder come opening day. Despite the defensive struggles thus far in spring training, the Yankees don't have any better options in the outfield on the roster, so he should be in the lineup nearly every day.

His bat should be good enought to make up for any sub-par defense anyway. In his 100 big league plate appearances thus far, Dominguez has hit six home runs with six steals, on his way to a .747 OPS, which is respectable considering the challenges he has faced while trying to get regular playing time.