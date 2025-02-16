Five under the radar MLB prospects that will make a lot of noise in 2025

5. Tre' Morgan, Tampa Bay Rays

Wrapping up this list is Tre' Morgan, the LSU product drafted in the third round of the 2023 draft by the Tampa Bay Rays. This might be the last time I'm able to refer to Morgan as "under the radar", because his name has actually picked up some steam after making his first appearance on both MLB Pipeline (94) and Baseball America's (80) top 100 lists.

Following an impressive 2024 in which he was promoted to Double-A Montgomery, Morgan had a great performance in the Arizona Fall League, which seemed to solidify his spot as a top 100 prospect. Over 92 plate appearances, Morgan posted a .338/.391/.500 slash line with ten extra base hits. During the regular season at Low-A Charleston, High-A Bowling Green, and Double-A Montgomery, he had a slash line of .324/.408/.483 with a 158 wRC+.

While Morgan has begun receiving the recognition he deserves, I still believe he flies under the radar for a lot of fans because of his unique profile. He's a first baseman, but doesn't really have the offensive characteristics of a typical first baseman.

Morgan is a "hit over power" type of hitter, making a lot of contact and limiting strikeouts, which has led to well above-average on-base numbers, even for a power-hitting first baseman. Since entering Tampa Bay's system, Morgan has walked more than he has struck out (56 BBs/51 Ks) and has a .333 average and a .417 OBP.

On top of his impressive hit tool, Morgan plays very good defense at first base. He has a 70-grade glove and most evaluators see him being a multi-time Gold Glove award winner if he ends up as a full-time first baseman in the big leagues. Because of his sure-handedness with the glove, he has the versatility to plug into the outfield as well. He's also a good baserunner, having stole 20 bases in 2024.

Morgan might be the closest thing to a five-tool player at the first base position, something that is quite frankly unheard of. He has received a non-roster invite to Tampa Bay's spring training where he will have more opportunities to prove himself as a potential top 50 prospect in the game.

