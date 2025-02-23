MLB Preseason Power Rankings: Dodgers, Yankees, and upstart superteam round out top 3

15. Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians won the AL Central last season and are poised to repeat this upcoming season.

The Guardians' most significant win this offseason was Shane Bieber's re-signing and return from Tommy John surgery after he missed most of the 2024 season. He's been dominant when healthy, as he has posted under a 3.20 ERA in three of his past four seasons.

The team ranked first in bullpen ERA (2.57) last season but lost significant production, which led to that success. Eli Morgan (1.93 ERA) was traded to the Chicago Cubs, and James Karinchak (3.23 ERA; joined White Sox) were a few of the highlights from the bullpen that left this offseason. We will see if the Guardians did enough to fill the holes Morgan and Karinchak left.

14. Milwaukee Brewers

Like the Guardians, the Brewers want to repeat as division champions and have the roster to do it in the NL Central.

Getting Caleb Durbin in the Devin Williams trade could be the most valuable addition in the long-term. He has thrived in the minor leagues over his last four seasons, hitting .269/.374/.407 with 22 home runs, 153 runs batted in, and 110 stolen bases. He is projected to make the Opening Day roster.

Willy Adames's departure will be felt the most between Williams and him. Joey Ortiz is projected to start at shortstop, but he greatly lacks the offensive potential Adames offered to the middle of the Crew's lineup.

13. Seattle Mariners

The Mariners return all five starters who contributed heavily to the top ERA (3.38) in MLB among starting pitchers last season. As long as the rotation stays healthy, they should repeat that success in the upcoming season.

The Mariners have done little this offseason, so I cannot find one move that improved them in a significant way. I suppose Donovan Solano provides a nice bench option?

The worst move is not trading Luis Castillo. The Mariners had the 29th-ranked offense in batting average (.224) and finished last in strikeouts (1,625) last season, but they chose to add no one of note to the lineup. Trading Castillo would have likely brought some young talent that could have improved the offense.

12. Chicago Cubs

The Cubs have been busy in the trade market this offseason, and fans are excited to see their team become a strong contender for the NL Central title.

Getting Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros is a massive win this offseason. He brings a 180 wRC+ to a lineup that struggled in the power department last season, finishing 20th in home runs.

The worst move was letting Jorge López walk in free agency. He came over from the New York Mets after a locker room outburst and pitched outstandingly with a 2.03 ERA over 26.2 innings. In the long run, surrendering top prospect Cam Smith in the Tucker trade could sting a lot.

11. Detroit Tigers

The Tigers surprised everyone by going 39-26 over the second half of last season to make the postseason after missing out for nine straight seasons.

The most significant move by Detroit was avoiding arbitration with the 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner, Tarik Skubal. He posted a 2.39 ERA with 228 strikeouts over 192 innings and has one more year of team control. In terms of pure additions, Gleyber Torres should add thump to the offense, while reuniting with Jack Flaherty gives Skubal a credible running mate atop the rotation.

The Tigers' worst move this offseason was probably what they didn't do. They couldn't move off Javier Baez's onerous contract, and they finished just short in the Bregman sweepstakes.