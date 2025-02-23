MLB Preseason Power Rankings: Dodgers, Yankees, and upstart superteam round out top 3

5. Atlanta Braves

The Braves offense struggled to score runs after losing Ronald Acuña Jr. to a torn ACL last season. In the first half of last season, the offense scored 491 runs, but in the second half, which started four days after Acuña Jr.'s injury, the offense put up only 364 runs.

The Braves needed an offensive piece that gets on base while the team awaits Acuña Jr.'s likely midseason return. They got that by signing Jurrickson Profar, who had a breakout season in 2024, hitting 24 home runs, 85 RBIs, and a 139 wRC+.

The starting rotation took a massive blow, losing Max Fried (Yankees) to free agency. The team is banking on Ian Anderson, who has not pitched in the big leagues since April 2023 due to recovering from Tommy John surgery, to return to the form of his rookie year (2021), where he threw a 3.58 ERA in 128.1 innings.

4. Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies earned the No. 2 seed in the NL last year and received a bye with the second-best win-loss record, but the New York Mets won the NLDS by a final tally of 3-1.

The Phillies lost their closer from last season, Carlos Estévez (Royals), to free agency. The Phillies' best move was to fill that void by signing Jordan Romano, who struggled in 2024 with a 6.59 ERA over only 13.2 innings due to right elbow surgery. The Phillies hope the former Toronto Blue Jay can replicate his stats from 2020-2023, where he pitched a 2.90 or lower ERA each season.

The team's worst move was letting Jeff Hoffman and Estévez leave for free agency, especially if Romano struggles. Both pitchers were integral parts of the bullpen's back-end, having pitched under a 2.50 ERA in 2024.

3. New York Mets

The New York Mets front office went on a spending spree this offseason to improve a team that lost to the Dodgers four games to two in the NLCS.

The team's best move comes as no surprise: they won the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Soto hit 41 home runs last season and brings his power to a Mets team that ranked sixth in homers with 207. His otherwordly on-base skills will lengthen the lineup a lot for the next 15 years.

I have liked most of the moves from the Mets; however, I do not understand signing Griffin Canning. The Mets did get a discount (one-year $4.25 million) on a starting pitcher with five years of MLB experience, but he has thrown under a 4.00 ERA in only one of those seasons. As pure rotation depth, he's fine, but the Mets really needed an ace this offseason to pair with Kodai Senga.

2. New York Yankees

The Yankees were outmatched in the World Series last season, losing to the Dodgers four games to one. They found ways to improve the roster in hopes of making a return trip to the World Series.

By signing free agent Max Fried, the team drastically improved its starting rotation, which ranked 11th in ERA (3.85). The lefty has pitched under a 3.30 ERA in seven of his last eight seasons. Getting closer Devin Williams and outfielder Cody Bellinger in separate trade should also make the team deeper than last year.

Getting outbid by their hated cross-town rivals for Soto will sting fans' hearts for as long as the outfielder plays in Queens. It's hard to envision Aaron Judge ever having another teammate of Soto's caliber again.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

It is hard to believe the defending World Series champions could get better, but they used the deferred money strategy and promise of championship contention to greatly improve their roster.

There are many great moves the Dodgers have made this offseason. They added Blake Snell and Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki to a starting rotation that will get three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani back on the mound at some point in 2025. The bullpen also improved after getting Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates, who both pitched under a 1.80 ERA in more than 60 innings last year.

The Dodgers have chosen to win now and pay big contracts in the future. Over $1 billion of deferred money is tied to eight players. Even though they do not have large salaries on the books now, when the deferred payments begin, the Dodgers may have to make tough decisions to build a competitive team.

