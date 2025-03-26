Overrated or underrated? Hunter Greene, Jose Berrios, and 3 other MLB starting pitchers

Underrated: Joe Ryan

Since establishing his spot in the Minnesota Twins’ starting rotation in 2022, Joe Ryan has settled firmly into an undistinguished mid-rotation role. He hasn’t made any All-Star teams, has only pitched two playoff innings, and generally hasn’t caught many eyes outside of Minnesota. He has missed time with injuries each year, but generally has been counted on to be an average MLB starting pitcher.

This year, though, a level-up to ace status may be in the cards.

Over the past three seasons, Ryan has inched closer and closer to his best possible incarnation. In his 2022 rookie year, he had an above-average strikeout rate (K%) of 25.0% but was dragged down by a 7.8% walk rate (BB%). The following season, he made tremendous strides in both, boosting his K% to 29.3% while lowering his BB% to 5.1%; however, his home run rate (HR%) spiked to 4.8%.

Last season, he put together the best parts of his previous two seasons. He kept his strikeout and walk rates steady — in fact, he lowered his BB% to a dazzling 4.3% — while simultaneously bringing his HR% back down to 3.5%, near where it had been in his rookie year. Ryan has developed a great feel for the strike zone, consistently puts up first-pitch strikes, and pairs that command with above-average stuff.

The final piece of the puzzle will simply be better fortunes. Among pitchers with at least 130 IP, Ryan was tied for 41st with a 3.60 ERA, but was 8th in expected ERA (xERA) at 2.87. He underperformed his xSLG by the second-most of any pitcher with at least 500 plate appearances against. With better luck and everything else coming steadily together, this may just be the year Joe Ryan becomes an ace.