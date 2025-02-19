Overrated or Underrated? Riley Greene, Luis Robert Jr. and 4 other MLB outfielders

Underrated: Riley Greene

It’s hard to believe a former fifth overall pick and top prospect who put up 5.4 bWAR as a 23-year-old while leading an unlikely, inspiring Tigers playoff push could be considered underrated. But if you were asked which outfielder was more valuable (again, by bWAR) than all others except Aaron Judge, Jarren Duran, and Juan Soto in 2024, how many guesses would it take before you said Riley Greene?

Greene is an excellent defender, which partially masks his overall value since defensive stats are often neglected in favor of their more easily measured offensive counterparts. He also doesn’t have a standout offensive skill. He’s comfortably above average in taking walks and making solid contact — including home runs — but he isn’t blowing us away anywhere.

Another factor in his relative lack of league-wide acknowledgement is that he didn’t burst onto the scene as a rookie. His MLB career experienced a soft opening, with injury-shortened seasons in 2022 and 2023. Combined with Detroit’s overall unsatisfactory results, his development was likely grouped in many fans’ minds alongside the disappointing trio of Spencer Torkelson, Casey Mize, and Matt Manning.

He took a big step toward superstardom in 2024, but he still hasn’t protruded the casual fan barrier yet. He has improved steadily every year of his career so far, though, and with a taste of playoff experience tantalizing the young and hungry Tigers for more, we better get used to seeing Riley Greene’s name among the best MLB outfielders in 2025 and the years to come.