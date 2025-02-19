Overrated or Underrated? Riley Greene, Luis Robert Jr. and 4 other MLB outfielders

Underrated: Pavin Smith

On September 8, 2024, Pavin Smith got the start in left field as the Diamondbacks faced off against Justin Verlander and the Astros. A former top prospect without much success in the majors, Smith had shuffled between the big leagues and minors throughout 2024. He was a decent but unremarkable bat off the bench, sporting a .767 OPS for the season. He had four home runs and 18 RBIs in 97 plate appearances.

By the end of the evening, he had added three more homers, eight more RBI, and the ire of all Astros fans.

Expectations were high a few years ago for Smith, who was drafted seventh overall in 2017 and impressed in his initial time in the minors. He was given the opportunity to be a regular in 2021, but turned in a disappointing, replacement-level season for a team that lost 110 games. As Arizona rose back to contention in the following seasons, he lagged behind and appeared to be a bust.

He continued to excel when in the minors, though, and stepped that up even more in 2024, when he slashed .318/.433/.564 with a .423 wOBA that led all AAA hitters (minimum 250 plate appearances). He bounced back and forth to the majors throughout the year and was called up for good in mid-August. In September he seemed to turn a corner, turning in excellent power-hitting stats for the month.

Obviously, that three-homer game had a significant impact on his September stats, but he performed well outside that too, getting barrelled contact and avoiding chases at superb rates. Perhaps the Verlander game will be a moment we look back on, when we first saw the new Pavin Smith. With some major league success under his belt, Smith may be a surprising element of a strong 2025 Diamondbacks offense.