Overrated or Underrated? Riley Greene, Luis Robert Jr. and 4 other MLB outfielders

Overrated: Luis Robert Jr.

Early into their disastrous 2024 season, it was clear the White Sox would be sellers in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline. As such, Luis Robert Jr. was assumed to be on the move. He was a rare White Sox player with positive value, a cost-controlled center fielder coming off a 12th-place MVP finish in 2023. However, the Sox were unable to find a match — and when looking at his stats, there’s no wonder why.

Robert was below average across the board, only contributing good baserunning and league-average defense. His OPS dropped a full 200 points from the previous year, and his strikeout rate — which had stood at 19.2% in 2022 — ballooned all the way to 33.2%. His horrid whiff rate implied that was no fluke, and with his xwOBA coming in lower than his wOBA, he didn’t even underperform his peripherals.

Obviously, his stock is down compared to where it was this time last year, but remarkably, there have still been rumors this offseason that teams are looking to trade for Robert as an upgrade. While he could prove that 2024 was a worst-case scenario that won’t be repeated, those most recent results should be heavily considered.

Of course, potential acquiring teams could be looking at Robert as a buy-low candidate, but Chicago did not initially put him on the trading block with those intentions. They likely still want to find a package close to what they could have gotten at Robert’s peak, but they’re unlikely to find it. And with how poorly run the team has been lately, it would be surprising to see Robert rediscover his previous form in 2025.