Overrated or Underrated? Riley Greene, Luis Robert Jr. and 4 other MLB outfielders

Overrated: Bryan Reynolds

Since 1993, the Pittsburgh Pirates have finished above .500 four times, and in their only string of success, 2013-2015, they made the playoffs each year but never got past the NLDS. As spending has increased exponentially throughout the sport, the Pirates have lagged behind: their largest free agent contract ever is still Francisco Liriano’s 3-year, $39 million deal back in 2014.

The Pirates deserve all the flack they get for their refusal to invest in a winning product. However, in April 2023, the team broke its frugality and allowed a slight crack in its piggy bank. After a disturbingly public negotiation process, they put an end to the drama and inked star outfielder Bryan Reynolds to an eight-year, $106.75 million extension, the largest contract in franchise history.

Now, they might wish they had let him walk.

Reynolds had a career year in 2021, putting up 5.9 bWAR (tied for fourth among all outfielders) and a .912 OPS. He took a step back in 2022 and while he was productive, the Pirates likely envisioned a return to his 2021 form when they put pen to paper in early 2023. On the day the extension was signed, the Pirates had enjoyed a 16-7 start to the season and Reynolds had contributed a strong .872 OPS.

Unfortunately, the Pirates scuffled to another losing season that year and in 2024, and Reynolds now appears to be established as an average hitter and poor defender. He is still a useful player, but the Pirates clearly believed he was worthy of being a franchise player, a rare exception to their penny-pinching tradition. Instead, he has slipped down to merely average, and Pittsburgh may want its checks back.