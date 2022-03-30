New York Yankees: Starting pitching a huge question mark for 2022
As the 2021 season ended in October in a Wild Card loss in Boston, the same question still seems to linger around the New York Yankees. Do the Yankees have enough starting pitching to compete against an extremely competitive American League East?
For the past few years, that question has never been answered. Of course, the lockout didn’t help, but the New York Yankees still didn’t answer that question during the current offseason. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman sat on the sidelines and watched every other American League East team get better.
Usually, the New York Yankees are very aggressive in the free agency market. However, that boat has sailed, and the Yankees are relying upon a fragile starting rotation.
With Corey Kluber leaving in free agency to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Yankees are banking on Luis Severino returning to his once-dominant form. Severino is one of many question marks when it comes to the Yankees’ starting rotation. New York’s starting rotation is like a roller coaster, up and down. However, if the Yankees can find consistency with their starting pitching, they can find themselves contending for the World Series.
2022 New York Yankees starting rotation
Gerrit Cole – (16- 8 / 3.23 ERA / 243K / 1.06 WHIP / 181.1 IP) *
Looking over the projected starting rotation for the Yankees, you notice the lack of veteran presence throughout the rotation. Gerrit Cole has the most experience among the Yankees’ starting pitching. Cole is looking to come out strong in 2022 since he didn’t live up to expectations in 2021.
Luis Severino – (19-8 / 3.39 ERA / 220K / 1.14 WHIP / 191.1 IP) **
Since signing his four-year, $40 million contract extension back in 2019, Severino has only made seven big-league appearances. At one time, Severino was an effective ace for the Yankees. They are hoping he can get back to that dominant form, despite some soreness already impacting him in spring training.
Jordan Montgomery – (6-7 / 3.83 ERA / 162K / 1.28 WHIP / 157.1 IP) *
Jordan Montgomery, who reminds me of Andy Pettitte, had a solid season in 2021. Many of Montgomery’s starts last year came with little run support, but his solid ERA showed he can be a productive starting pitcher.
Jameson Taillon – (8-6 / 4.30 ERA / 140K / 1.21 WHIP / 144.1 IP) *
With Jameson Taillon rehabbing from right ankle surgery, the Yankees are hoping he can return sometime in the first half of the season. During his time in New York, Taillon has been inconsistent and has had trouble staying healthy throughout his MLB career. Can the Yankees count on Taillon to last the rest of the season after he returns?
Nestor Cortes Jr. – (2-3 / 2.90 ERA / 103K / 1.08 WHIP / 93 IP) *
Nestor Cortes was the biggest surprise for the Yankees in 2021, but can he repeat that stellar season? The Yankees’ swingman is going to be a huge piece for them throughout the season. Cortes needs to consume some innings to make sure the Yankees’ bullpen isn’t tired throughout the year.
Domingo German – (4-5 / 4.58 ERA / 98K / 1.18 WHIP / 98.1 IP) *
German is currently on the 60-day injured list (more about that in a moment). If German can stay healthy once he returns, he can be a nice addition to a flimsy starting rotation.
* 2021 Stats from ESPN.com
** 2018 Stats from ESPN.com
Do the New York Yankees consider having a six-man rotation?
With the Yankees adding Domingo German to the 60-day injured list for right shoulder impingement syndrome, who will the Yankees go to for the sixth spot in their rotation? My guess is it will be Deivi Garcia, who will take the role as the Yankees’ sixth starting pitcher until German returns. In 2021, Garcia had a 6.48 ERA with a 1.44 WHIP in 8.1 innings pitched. If Garcia wins the sixth spot, the main objective is to provide quality starts so the Yankees don’t have to overwork their bullpen early in the season.
The Yankees believe their bullpen will continue to be their strength going into the 2022 season and solid starting pitching will make sure they are stable throughout the whole year.
Can the Yankees end their 14-year World Series drought?
The Yankees’ 14-year World Series drought is currently the longest in the team’s history. Unfortunately, the Yankees starting pitching will be the main reason why the drought will likely continue.
The Yankees fixed their defensive problems and have a good enough lineup to produce runs, but they never addressed their lack of starting pitching. With questionable starting pitching, the outstanding bullpen doesn’t mean anything. If the Yankees can’t hold a lead by the fifth inning, the bullpen is useless.
The Yankees look solid on paper, but injuries to their starting rotation could potentially be the reason why the Yankees won’t compete for the American League East.
Brian Cashman is on the hot seat this year, so look for the Yankees to make a move for a veteran pitcher by the trade deadline in July. The Yankees can be World Series contenders if their flimsy starting pitching can be consistent throughout the year.