Kim Ng and the Miami Marlins front office: A mid-term grade
By Bill Felber
Farm system
The book on the Marlins is that Ng has so few resources with which to deal on the open market that she and her team must excel at farm system production. Thus far, the 2023 class is giving promise of delivering on that need.
Ng has used five rookies, all pitchers by the way, to a collective team advantage of +3.2 WAA. Two have played significant roles.
Eury Perez debuted in May and has since then seized the No. 5 starter role. He’s 5-1 in nine starts with a 1.34 ERA, a glowing +1.8 WAA.
Andrew Nardi, with 37 appearances and a 2.67 ERA under his belt, has found work in Miami’s bullpen. He’s been worth +0.8 WAA.
The other three, Jeff Lindgren, George Soriano and Bryan Hoeing, have had the usual up and down rookie experience. Hoeing has a 2.31 ERA in 35 innings, while Lindgren got an early April look and Soriano was briefly recalled in June before being sent down again.
In her first three seasons running Miami’s front office, Ng has relied on first-year players. She’s used 27 of them, producing such useful parts as Bleday, Brigham and Nick Fortes, but no front-liners.
It will be interesting to see whether Perez and/or Nardi have that potential.