MLB trade deadline: Nationals and Mets for sale, plus wish lists for Phillies, Braves, Marlins

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and teams in the NL East are looking to make moves to either bolster their playoff chances or build for the future. Now the winners are buyers, the losers are sellers and it’s the front office’s time to shine. Let’s check in with the NL East, who is being sold, and the buyer’s wish lists.

Selling the NL East: Washington Nationals: Trading Kyle Finnegan

The Washington Nationals find themselves in a unique position as one of the few clear sellers in the NL East. With a record of 43-59 (.422) and sitting at the bottom of the NL East, the Nationals need a rebuild and have several players who could be attractive trade assets to contending teams.

The Washington Nationals are not in contention for the playoffs this year, and one positive sign for them has been the development of young pitchers like Kyle Finnegan. Finnegan began the season as the team’s closer but has rebounded in a late-inning role, with a 3.16 ERA in 42.2 innings pitched. With the recent injury to Hunter Harvey, Finnegan could fetch a better return in a thin market. The Nationals could trade Finnegan in exchange for solid pitching and infield prospects to further bolster their farm system.

One player who stands out as the Nationals’ top trade asset is Jeimer Candelario. Candelario has bounced back in a big way after a rough 2022 season with the Detroit Tigers. He is hitting .256/.336/.819 with 16 home runs, 52 RBI, and 29 doubles.

While he may not be a Gold Glove-caliber third baseman, his defense has improved this year thanks to the banning of the shift. Candelario’s rebound season makes him an attractive trade candidate. Playing on a one-year deal worth $5 million, with up to another $1 million in incentives, he offers contending teams a cost-effective option at third base. His improved plate discipline and offensive production make him a valuable addition to any lineup.