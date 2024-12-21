3 best free agent outfield options still on the market

After the craziness that ensued during the Winter Meetings with big free-agent signings and trades involving top-tier talent, many of the best players available have new homes for next season.

We have seen notable names like Juan Soto (New York Mets), Tyler O'Neill (Baltimore Orioles), Michael Conforto (Los Angeles Dodgers), Bryan De La Cruz (Atlanta Braves), and Austin Slater and Michael Tauchman (both signed with the Chicago White Sox) come off the outfield free-agent board.

However, there are still plenty more contributors that can help teams in 2025.

Anthony Santander

It is quite a surprise that Anthony Santander has yet to be signed by a team this offseason. The 30-year-old is coming off a perplexing year in which he hit .235 with a .308 on-base percentage, but he also hit the most home runs (44) and RBIs (102) over his eight-year career. That display of power this past season helped the former Oriole get named to his first All-Star appearance.

Like most power hitters, his hitting tool is not his strongest, as he has a career batting average of only .246. The flaw is compounded by the fact that he strikes out a lot. He has struck out more than 100 times in the last four seasons, with his most, 152, in 2023. His career strikeout rate is a middling 20.7%, though he's never veered that far from it in any given season.

Regarding his defense, he will eventually move to designated hitter as he gets older, but at least he had .993 fielding percentage playing right field in 2024 with 262 putouts. His -2 Outs Above Average ranked in the 28th percentile last year, and his only above-average trait in the field is his arm.

Being a switch hitter who still has tons of power, most experts figured he would be signed shortly after Soto. Santander is rumored to be looking for a five-year deal, and due to his age, this may be his last chance to strike it rich on a multi-year contract.

The power hitter has been linked to the New York Yankees, although they acquired Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs. The Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays are also known suitors, while Mark Feinsand of MLB.com has listed the Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers, and Washington Nationals as teams to watch. No matter where Santander calls home next, the team will benefit from his middle-of-the-order power bat.