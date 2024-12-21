3 best free agent outfield options still on the market

Teoscar Hernádez

Teoscar Hernandez was instrumental to the Dodgers' World Series run in 2024.



He delivered when it mattered all season--including 3/5 of the most clutch hits of the playoffs by WPA.



Here are my favorite Teoscar Hernandez hits of 2024.



Do you want the Dodgers to bring Teo back? pic.twitter.com/88ec6dG7kp — Jacob Brownson (@brownsonjacob2) December 12, 2024

Like Santander, it is surprising that Hernádez has not signed with a new team this offseason. There have been rumors that he and the Dodgers were discussing a reunion, but the two sides are far apart on the amount of money to include in the contract.

The former Dodger was key in helping the team win the World Series this past season. He hit .272 with a .339 on-base percentage, 33 HRs, and 99 RBIs, the most HRs and second-most RBIs in a season in his nine-year career.

He, too, has issues at the plate striking out. Hernádez has struck out more than 140 times in the last four years, and his K-rate sits at an uncomfortably high 29.6% for his career. Even with his struggles striking out, the two-time All-Star has the power that World Series contenders would love to add to the lineup. Baseball Savant ranked Hernádez in the 94th percentile in 2024 for barrel percentage.

Even though he is 32, Teoscar still can help a team in the outfield. He logged innings at both left and right field in 2024 with 253 putouts, and his arm rated out even better than Santanders. However, his range (-9 Outs Above Average) was among the worst in the majors, meaning he is also likely due for an extended role as a DH.

He is two years older than Santander but has been linked to the Dodgers, Blue Jays, Red Sox, and Yankees. He is seeking a three-year contract worth $23-25 million annually.