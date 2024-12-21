3 best free agent outfield options still on the market

Jurickson Profar

Play No. 69 of 2024: Jurickson Profar robs Mookie Betts of a homer in the #NLDS! pic.twitter.com/PlXfuOWdxz — MLB (@MLB) December 2, 2024

Jurickson Profar just had the best season of his 11-year career. In 2024, he had career-best stats in runs (94), hits (158), HRs (24), RBIs (85), walks (76), batting average (.280), on-base percentage (.380), and slugging percentage (.459). It is easy to see why the former San Diego Padre made his first All-Star appearance this past season.

Profar will turn 32 shortly before the 2025 season begins, but with his high walk rate and batting average, he provides an exceptional leadoff or nine-hole hitter. Baseball Savant ranked Profar in the 89th percentile in walk rate last season.

In February 2024, the Padres signed Profar at a massive discount after his abysmal 2023 season, securing his services on a one-year $1 million contract. After his stellar 2024 season, the outfielder is estimated to sign a two-year contract worth $25 million. Teams will have to decide if 2024 was a fluke season or not.

He is not anticipated to re-sign with the Padres, as they have a lot of money tied up in Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr., Joe Musgrove, and Yu Darvish. Therefore, they are likely looking for a discount player to fill their outfield need.

There has not been much talk about potential landing spots for Profar, although possible options are the Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins, and Kansas City Royals; however, if he remains a free agent in February or closer to the season, the Padres could seek a reunion at another discounted price tag.

More From Around The MLB: