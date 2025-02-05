3 MLB trades that would nearly equal the Luka Dončić-Lakers trade

Trade One: Dodgers trade Mookie Betts; Royals trade Bobby Witt Jr.

Mookie Betts at DodgerFest 2025. | Cassidy Sparrow/GettyImages

For my money, this is the most realistic trade here, if only because their contracts are so similar (12/$365 million for Betts; 11/$287.7 million for Witt Jr.).

The ages of these players also line up quite well with the NBA trade, as Betts is 32 (like Davis), while Witt is currently 24 (one year younger than Doncic).

Betts is one of the best players of his generation, a certified multi-positional star on a Hall of Fame pace. He's got a career .897 OPS and 69.6 bWAR in 11 seasons.

Witt, on the other hand, is one of the game's best pure shortstops, fresh off a second-place finish in AL MVP voting in 2024. He led the Royals to a playoff series win last season, and figures to be one of the best players in the game for the next decade-plus.

Both players are among the ten best in baseball right now, and their collective star power may actually outstrip Doncic and Davis by a hair. However, neither is quite the "face of the league" star the Doncic is, and this trade, though it would shake the league to its core, doesn't have quite the mind-bending "oomph" that its NBA counterpart does.