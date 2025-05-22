The New York Yankees' current third base situation is far from appealing. It's been one of the most glaring problems that they need to address. The third base offensive void between Jorbit Vivas and Oswald Peraza is what you would call a black hole.

They made a push late in the offseason to try and acquire Nolan Arenado, but his no-trade clause made it difficult. Clearly, the team recognizes the need for production at the hot corner.

But, Arenado remains with the surging St. Louis Cardinals for now, and the Yankees can revisit the discussion of pursuing the veteran All-Star. But the Yankees should explore other trade candidates as well in case things fall flat with pursuing Arenado again.

3 third basemen that can help round out Yankees lineup

To make matters more complicated, DJ LeMahieu started the season on the injury list, which added to the Yankees issues at third base. While LeMahieu was once a top third baseman, his numbers have regressed with age, and he's now generally relegated to playing second base.

The Yankees' third base situation has been rough this season — Vivas (30 wRC+) and Peraza (55 wRC+) have both been worth negative fWAR this year.

It inevitably calls for an upgrade, and with the trade deadline coming up, there are solid players they can pursue.

Nolan Arenado

Arenado would be the No. 1 choice for the Yankees to go after with the many defensive and offensive accolades he has earned in his career. The 34-year-old veteran is an eight-time All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger, a 10-time Gold Glove winner, and a six-time Platinum Glove winner.

It won't be an easy task to obtain him, as the Cardinals are surging in May. In addition, fans are hoping he remains with the team. But when it comes to baseball ,you never know what surprises come around, especially during the trade deadline.

This season, Arenado is also showing lively signs on offense with five home runs and a strikeout rate of 11.3% that ranks in the 94th percentile among all qualified hitters. His defense (five outs above average) remains superlative as well.

Emmanuel Rivera

Emmanuel Rivera, 29, isn't a houshold name, but he's been a consistent producer in recent season. But, Rivera is on a rebuilding team (Baltimore Orioles) who are currently struggling this season from a lack of offseason upgrades.

Rivera is on a one-year $1 million contract, which would make for a smooth transition for the Yankees to acquire. It would also make sense for him to join a contending team considering his solid status as a third baseman.

He has recorded a .953 OPS over the past three seasons for the Orioles. A cost-effective option with that bat may cost the Yankees some intriguing prospects (especially since it'd be an intra-division trade), but Rivera fits exactly what the Bronx Bombers need at the hot corner.

Addison Barger

Addison Barger is a young player, 25, with a lot of potential. While Barger is a backup third baseman with the Toronto Blue Jays, he's providing solid value to the team this season (0.6 WAR). Barger has enhanced the Blue Jays' lineup this season and provides versatility.

This means the Blue Jays may not be so interested in trading him to the Yankees. The Blue Jays also don't have a consistent third baseman right now, but they might be willing to let him go if they get something solid in return.

Once Andrés Giménez returns from the injury list, Ernie Clement will likely move back to third, and that would have Barger likely placed in right field. Instead, the Yankees could slot him in as their everyday third baseman.

That's enough for him to gain attention from the Bronx Bombers. Like a trade for Rivera, the cost would be high since Barger plays for a division rival. But if the Yankees want a long-term option at the hot corner, he could be just what the doctor ordered.

More MLB Rumors: