A complete guide to every four-homer game in MLB history, including Eugenio Suarez

The 'Hodge' Podge: Pat Seerey (1948), Gil Hodges (1950) and Joe Adcock (1954)

Seerey, a seven-year big leaguer, led the AL in strikeouts four times. He struck out in his first plate appearance during the first leg of a doubleheader against the A's on July 18, 1948, but had no issue putting bat to ball beyond that. His fourth long ball served as the game-winning RBI in the Chicago White Sox's 12-11 victory.

Hodges made his MLB debut as a 19-year-old for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the final game of the 1943 season. He enlisted as a Marine for World War II just 11 days later. After earning a Bronze Star overseas, he returned to MLB and made seven consecutive All-Star teams (1949-55). His four-homer game came on Aug. 31, 1950, and began with a two-run shot off Hall of Famer Warren Spahn.

Player Years Played Career Home Runs Career OPS+ Pat Seerey 7 (1943-49) 86 109 Gil Hodges 18 (1943; 1947-63) 370 120 Joe Adcock 17 (1950-66) 336 124

*Italics indicate player is in the MLB Hall of Fame

Adcock was a Reds rookie when Hodges pummeled Spahn and the Milwaukee Braves. On July 34, 1954, he returned the favor, cranking four homers of his own in Brooklyn. His third-inning double functioned as the cherry on top and helped him set a then-MLB record with 18 total bases in one game.

Cooperstown Controversies: Rocky Colavito (1959) and Carlos Delgado (2003)

Colavito, a nine-time All-Star, passed away last December at 91 years old. He finished top-5 in AL MVP voting on three occasions. According to baseball historian Gary Livacari, Colavito was the first AL outfielder to record a perfect fielding percentage (and did so playing 162 games) in 1965.

The Cleveland Indians inducted Colavito into their team Hall of Fame in 2006. Had he not compiled just 2.4 bWAR in his final three seasons and retired at age-34, his Cooperstown case would be much stronger. His four-homer performance came against the Baltimore Orioles on June 10, 1958.

Player Years Played Career Home Runs Career OPS+ Rocky Colavito 14 (1955-68) 374 132 Carlos Delgado 17 (1993-2009) 473 138

Delgado is the first chronological stray on our list, but he arrives with good reason. His OPS topped .900 in nine consecutive seasons (1998-2006). He also posted 30 home runs or more in 11 of 12 campaigns from 1997-2008.

On Sept. 25, 2003, Delgado started the game by swatting his 300th career home run. He ended the night with 303 homers, including an absolutely mammoth shot to center for his fourth of the game.

Delgado made three All-Star teams and finished top-10 in MVP voting four times. The New York Yankees' and Boston Red Sox's collective dominance in the early 2000s prevented his Toronto Blue Jays from making the playoffs, but in his one postseason run with the New York Mets (2006), Delgado - at 34 years old - slashed .351/.442/.757 with three doubles, four homers and six walks across 10 contests.

Whether Delgado truly is a Hall-of-Fame-worthy is up for debate. What's inconceivable, though, is him falling off the HOF ballot after just one turn. His quick removal from traditional Cooperstown candidacy, to quote Matt Musico, is an "egregious injustice."