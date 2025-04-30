Call to the pen
A complete guide to every four-homer game in MLB history, including Eugenio Suarez

Who are Eugenio Suarez's new peers? How does he stack up with them?
ByBraden Ramsey|
Diamondbacks 3B Eugenio Suarez became the 19th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in one game on April 26, 2025. | Norm Hall/GettyImages
GOAT Candidates: Willie Mays (1961) and Mike Schmidt (1976)

Need we say anything here? Mays and Schmidt - and Gehrig, to boot - were starters on the MLB All-Time Team released in 1997. The NL duo combined for 36 All-Star nods, 22 Gold Gloves and five MVPs.

Player

Years Played

Career Home Runs

Career OPS+

Willie Mays

23 (1948; 1951-52; 1954-73)

660

155

Mike Schmidt

18 (1972-89)

548

148

*Italics indicate player is in the MLB Hall of Fame

Mays ranks sixth in MLB history in home runs. Schmidt slots 16th. Both men had their four-homer days in April. Mays' transpired on Apr. 30, 1961 in Milwaukee against the Braves. Schmidt's occurred on Apr. 17, 1976 at Wrigley Field in an 18-16 win over the Cubs.

Live-Ball (Game) Losers: Bob Horner (1986) and Eugenio Suarez (2025)

Horner and Suarez are the only two four-homer mashers of the Live-Ball Era to lose despite trotting around the bases four times. Horner drove in six against the Montreal Expos on July 6, 1986, but his Braves came up on the short end of things, 11-8.

Player

Years Played

Career Home Runs

Career OPS+

Bob Horner

10 (1978-86; 1988)

218

127

Eugenio Suarez

12 (2014-Present)

286

111

*BOLD indicates active player. Statistics for active players recorded through games up to and including Apr. 28, 2025.

Almost 30 years after losing with Horner, Atlanta got its revenge by beating Suarez's Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7 in 10 innings on Apr. 26. Suarez, who accomplished the feat at 33 years old, is the oldest player in MLB history to hit four homers in a game.

