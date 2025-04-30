A complete guide to every four-homer game in MLB history, including Eugenio Suarez

Boot Scootin' Boogie: Scooter Gennett (2017)

"In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened!"

No, neither Vin Scully - nor Brooks and Dunn - had Scooter Gennett in mind when they laid out their respective aforementioned lines. That doesn't mean they don't apply to Gennett, who became the first player in MLB history with five hits, four homers and 10 RBIs in a game on June 6, 2017.

28 Days — June 6, 2017



Scooter Gennett makes Reds history and launches 4 homers in a win over the Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/ZxqZZMNmIH — Cincy Sports TV (@CincySportsTV) February 28, 2020

Gennett ended his career with 87 home runs. On this list, only Lowe (71) and Seerey (86) hit fewer than him. But on a random night in June, he was second to nobody in the power department. And the Reds made a bobblehead more than worthy of immortalizing the moment in 2018.

Scoot into GABP on Saturday, June 9 and grab one of these @Sgennett2 bobbleheads! ➡️ https://t.co/m8SERplHXG pic.twitter.com/4K5Ev7OhdW — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 21, 2018

Gennett's accomplishment embodies the beauty of baseball. Every night at the ballpark opens a world of possibilities. No matter who's in the lineup, history could happen. Hopefully, you'll be in attendance next time it does.

