This isn't groundbreaking analysis, but the Colorado Rockies are a dumpster fire.

The team fired manager Bud Black after a 6-33 start to the 2025 season — and a 543-690 career record in his nine years in Colorado — but that will hardly solve all that ails the annually-abysmal Rockies.

Left fielder Jordan Beck and catcher Hunter Goodman have been nice surprises this season, but among the team's better-known players, only Ryan McMahon is playing anywhere close to his usual level.

The rotation and bullpen are as bad as ever, highlighted by the deflating performance of top prospect Chase Dollander since his debut in April.

Add all of that to a farm system that only has one other Top 100 talent — 2024 third overall pick Charlie Condon, who is currently in Rookie Ball — and it's clear that the Rockies' vacant manager position is among the least attractive top coaching jobs in baseball history.

Rockies must find path forward after firing Bud Black

Third-base coach Warren Schaeffer is now the interim manager, with Clint Hurdle — who managed the Rockies to their lone NL pennant in 2007 — taking over as bench coach (shortly after taking over as hitting coach) for the also-fired Mike Redmond.

Sure, in the short-term, maybe this will light a fire under the Rockies' players, but let's be honest here: nothing will change in Colorado until the owners do.

The Monfort brothers have owned the franchise since its inception in 1992, and in that time, the Rockies have accumulated a 2,328-2,733 record, five playoff appearances, and zero division titles. They are the poster child for aimlessness.

If you were a managerial candidate looking at prospective openings this offseason, why on earth would you want to go to the Rockies? Job security? Sure, it's impressive that the franchise has only had seven managers (eight if you include Schaeffer) since 1992, but none of them have a .500 winning percentage in Colorado.

Going to the Rockies is just signing up to lose at this point. There's no real commitment to any direction, unless you count being historically bad. Heck, despite cleaning house in the dugout, the Monforts still retained GM Bill Schmidt!

Even if you assume Schmidt is gone by the end of the season and a new general manager is put in place to find his own manager, what can the team point to in order to lure prospective candidates? Pitching will always be an issue in Coors Field, but it's a joke that the team's top prospect list isn't littered with arms at every level of the organization.

An ownership change is probably the only real path to the kinds of significant changes the Rockies desperately need. Failing that, it's unlikely the Rockies will be able to replace Black with a manager who can reverse their fortunes.

