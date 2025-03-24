The Toronto Blue Jays showed faith in their full-time catcher Alejandro Kirk, by extending him to a five-year $85 million contract. No, this isn't the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extension that Toronto fans have been yearning for, but it's still a solid move to lock in a franchise staple.

Blue Jays, catcher Alejandro Kirk agree to 5-year extension, per multiple sources including MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. pic.twitter.com/TpTT83qB30 — MLB (@MLB) March 23, 2025

Kirk's contract also includes a $6 million signing bonus. In camp this season, he's recorded two home runs, 13 hits, and 8 RBI. The Gold Glove finalist from 2023 will be looking to replicate his impressive defense from a few seasons ago. Overall, his well-rounded game makes him worthy of the $11.6 million annual salary he will be getting.

Kirk is one of the best catchers in baseball and should have no problem living up to the extension he signed. He's the type of hitter that rarely strikes out at the plate, with a scant 13.2% strikeout rate last season. He is considered a top defensive catcher in the league, primarily for his elite framing and blocking abilities.

Kirk is versatile as he provides consistent offense while also being an asset behind the plate. He possesses a strong ability to block and frame pitches effectively.

Last season, he ranked in the 93rd percentile in framing pitches. In addition, he has a strong arm and has demonstrated accuracy by successfully throwing out base runners; he ranked in the 97th percentile last season in caught stealing above average. All of these elements reflect his strong defensive performance.

Having Kirk extended is great news for a Blue Jays team that has struggled to lock down core pieces. He provides upside potential with his pull-side approach at the plate. I expect him to have a breakout season with numbers reminiscent of his 2022 Silver Slugger season, which is what the Blue Jays need from him. Having Kirk locked in until 2030 provides the Blue Jays with enhanced security behind the plate, similar to how they haveAnthony Santander and Andres Gimenez on long-term deals.

The Blue Jays' catcher depth has been limited with the departures of Gabriel Moreno and Danny Jansen, leaving Kirk as the primary catcher. Tyler Heineman has been locked in for Opening Day as Kirk's backup.

It is worth noting that this extension comes on the heels of the Vlad Jr. saga. While fans are happy that the Blue Jays have locked down their catcher, they want the same for their treasured first baseman.

SOURCE: The #BlueJays are planning to make a new offer to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which will be close to what he is looking for.



According to the source, the Jays' offer would be in the range of 14-15 years and $550-600 million.@z101digital — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) March 17, 2025

The Blue Jays could have a chance at the postseason this year with the offensive boost coming from Santander and Gimenez. They have solid pitching in the pen coming from Nick Sandlin, Chad Green, Jeff Hoffman, and Yimi Garcia, though the Blue Jays' bullpen depth will be tested early this season with Erik Swanson, Zach Pop, and Ryan Burr landing on the injury list.

The Blue Jays are coming into this season in a precarious position in the AL East. The New York Yankees are dealing with significant injuries in their rotation (Luis Gil and Gerrit Cole). The Red Sox are deeper than previous years, but they haven't been a true competitor since 2021. The Rays lack offense, and the Orioles lack pitching.

Could Toronto escape 2025 with an unlikely division title? Maybe, but a lot will have to go right for that to happen. Regardless, having Kirk locked down long-term ensures at least one piece of the team's core will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

