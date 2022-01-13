Aroldis Chapman contract with Red Sox could boost value for these free agent relievers

Jeff Hoffman

Jeff Hoffman expects a huge payday after a stellar 2024 season | Elsa/GettyImages

Jeff Hoffman has pitched at least 52 innings with an ERA under 2.50 for the Philadelphia Phillies in both of the last two seasons. At only 31, he too finds his name at the top of the relief pitching market after making his first All-Star appearance in 2024, although there are rumors he is looking to return to being a starting pitcher after entering the league in the Colorado Rockies' rotation back in 2016.

His time as a starter was unsuccessful, as his ERA was over 5.80 in four straight seasons and over 9.20 in two of those seasons. He fully transitioned to the bullpen in 2022 but was non-tendered by the Cincinnati Reds following that season and later signed with the Phillies.

He is estimated to make $6.2 million annually, but if Chapman, who is 6 years older and had a 2024 ERA of 3.79, more than 50% higher than Hoffman's 2.17 mark, got a heftier check, then expect Hoffman to as well. However, if Hoffman signs as a starter, he should have no problem fetching an even larger deal in an inflated starting pitcher market.