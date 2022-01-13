Call to the pen
Aroldis Chapman contract with Red Sox could boost value for these free agent relievers

With Chapman receiving an eight-figure deal in free agency, plenty of the other top relievers on the market may have dollar signs in their eyes.

By Bryan Jaeger|
Aroldis Chapman signs surprising $10.75 million contract with Red Sox in free agency
Carlos Estevez

Carlos Estevez pitching in the postseason for the Philadelphia Phillies
Carlos Estévez, like Hoffman, had a stellar season in the Phillies bullpen after being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels at the 2024 trade deadline. He made his only All-Star appearance in 2023 as an Angel, though he was even better this past season, with a career-best 2.45 ERA.

Also like Hoffman, Estévez started his career with the Colorado Rockies. The right -hander has had his ups and downs over his eight-year career, but he has really excelled since being moved to the closer role in 2023.

As a closer, he is estimated to make over $14 million in 2025. With high-leverage relievers being highly sought after, the 31-year-old may not have to use the Chapman contract as leverage, but it should only help his case while seeking multi-year deals.

