Aroldis Chapman contract with Red Sox could boost value for these free agent relievers

Carlos Estevez

Carlos Estevez pitching in the postseason for the Philadelphia Phillies | Heather Barry/GettyImages

Carlos Estévez, like Hoffman, had a stellar season in the Phillies bullpen after being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels at the 2024 trade deadline. He made his only All-Star appearance in 2023 as an Angel, though he was even better this past season, with a career-best 2.45 ERA.

Also like Hoffman, Estévez started his career with the Colorado Rockies. The right -hander has had his ups and downs over his eight-year career, but he has really excelled since being moved to the closer role in 2023.

As a closer, he is estimated to make over $14 million in 2025. With high-leverage relievers being highly sought after, the 31-year-old may not have to use the Chapman contract as leverage, but it should only help his case while seeking multi-year deals.