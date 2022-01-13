Aroldis Chapman contract with Red Sox could boost value for these free agent relievers

Kenley Jansen

Kenley Jansen is looking for a new team this offseason | Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/GettyImages

Kenley Jansen has been one of the most consistently dominant closers in baseball since 2012. He has been the closer for the Boston Red Sox the last two seasons, accruing a 3.29 ERA and 27 saves during an injury-plagued 2024 season. The back-end of Boston's bullpen is crowded now with the Chapman signing, which means Jansen will likely be looking for a new team this offseason.

Justin Slaten took on late-inning duties in Jansen's absence, and Liam Hendriks expects to return after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023 and being shut down all of 2024. Although Jansen's days in Boston are done, he should have no trouble finding a new team.

With his track record as a closer, the 37-year-old estimates to make $14.7 million annually on his next contract. Chapman's signing portends well for Jansen, as they're similarly-aged pitchers both seeking short-term deals. If Jansen is willing to slot into a setup role like Chapman has in recent years, it could expand his market even further.

