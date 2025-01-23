Atlanta Braves end offseason slumber with intelligent signing

The Atlanta Braves have had a slow offseason, and that's putting it generously.

They made some picks in the Rule 5 Draft, swung a couple of trades with the Los Angeles Angels, and they inked Bryan De La Cruz to a major league contract, but in the face of what the Dodgers are doing on the West Coast, the Braves have watched the gap between themselves and the NL's best widen this winter.

Finally, they appear ready to stand up and fight. According to FanSided's Robert Murray, the Braves are signing outfielder Jurickson Profar.

BREAKING: Free-agent outfielder Jurickson Profar and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a contract, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 23, 2025

Profar, a former top prospect more than a decade ago, finally broke out in 2024, slashing .280/.380/.459 (139 wRC+) in 158 games for the San Diego Padres. He accumulated 4.3 fWAR, which was more than double his previous highest total.

Perhaps what stuck out most about his first All-Star campaign was that Profar finally found a defensive home. After playing every position on the diamond besides catcher and pitcher prior to 2024, he played a league-leading 148 games out in left field, and that's where he projects to be in Atlanta.

The Braves currently have Jarred Kelenic penciled into left field on their depth chart, but he and De La Cruz should move to the bench with Profar in tow and once Ronald Acuña Jr. is fully recovered from an ACL tear suffered last May.

Profar's switch-hitting profile also adds some diversity to the Braves' right-heavy lineup, as first baseman Matt Olson and center fielder Michael Harris II are the only regulars who bat from the left side (second baseman Ozzie Albies is also a switch hitter).

The 31-year-old's contract is for three years and $42 million. His AAV of $14 million ranks sixth on the Braves.

Atlanta DFA'd infielder Connor Gillispie in a corresponding move to make room for Profar on the 40-man roster.

