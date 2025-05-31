Chris Sale continues to bolster MLB Hall of Fame candidacy with historic feat

Major League Baseball loves round numbers. 3,000 hits. 500 home runs. a .300 career batting average. Each of those accomplishments has served as mile markers for the greatest hitters in the game's history on their way to the Hall of Fame.

Pitchers, naturally, have their own set of cherished numbers. Wins aren't en vogue anymore, but 300 of them speak volumes. Chris Sale isn't going to reach that 24-member club. But, on Thursday, he joined one of similar stature, becoming the 40th player in MLB history to record 2,500 strikeouts.

Sale may be the last addition to that achievement's 40-man roster, but he's actually the squad's proverbial ace in another respect. By innings pitched, no player has ever reached 2,500 strikeouts quicker than Sale. He got there 81 2/3 innings (245 outs, for those counting) quicker than Randy Johnson.

Sale has been a tremendous pitcher for a decade-and-a-half. He debuted as a 21-year-old reliever for the Chicago White Sox all the way back in 2010. Now, he's a reigning Cy Young Award and Triple Crown winner. But, when his playing days are done, will he be Cooperstown-bound?

Analyzing Chris Sale's Hall of Fame credentials

From Aug. 14, 2019 - Mar. 30, 2024, Chris Sale pitched 151 innings for the Boston Red Sox. It seemed that injuries had entirely derailed what had been a sparkling career. And, honestly, that classification may be an understatement.

Q: How many MLB appearances did Chris Sale make before his first start?



A: Remarkably, Sale appeared in 79 games - and compiled 12 saves - before making his first MLB start against the Cleveland Indians on Apr. 9, 2012. Sale's final line - 6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K - earned him the win in Chicago's 4-2 victory.

Sale made the All-Star team in each of his first seven seasons as a starting pitcher. In that period, he finished no lower than sixth in American League Cy Young voting. And that placement came in 2012, his first year as a starter.

Season G (GS) Record IP ERA K:BB CY Finish 2012 30 (29) 17-8 192.0 3.05 192:51 6th 2013 30 (30) 11-14 214.1 3.07 226:46 5th 2014 26 (26) 12-4 174.0 2.17 208:39 3rd 2015 31 (31) 13-11 208.2 3.41 274:42 4th 2016 32 (32) 17-10 226.2 3.34 233:45 5th 2017 32 (32) 17-8 214.1 2.90 308:43 2nd 2018 27 (27) 12-4 158.0 2.11 237:44 4th

Sale led the AL in strikeouts and FIP - Fielding Independent Pitching - twice (2015 & 2017) and IP once (2017) over that stretch of dominance. He tossed 15 complete games across those seven campaigns, including an MLB-best six in 2016. Then, in Oct. 2018, he added the cherry on top, closing out the Red Sox's latest World Series championship.

At that point, the only thing missing from Sale's resume was a Cy Young Award. He erased that blemish in the best possible fashion last year with the Atlanta Braves. Now, there's a yellow brick road for Sale to waltz upon as polishes off his Hall of Fame case.

How does Chris Sale compare to HOF-level pitchers?

Sale has checked off the most important boxes on the list for modern-day Hall of Fame induction. The eight-time All-Star has a Cy Young Award, a World Series ring and an impressive track record of success. Despite this, there are still things Sale needs to do to officially lock up his plaque.

After picking up the win on Thursday, Sale has 141 victories in his career. Reaching 150 (and beyond) would represent another big notch on his belt. The only active pitchers with more wins are Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw. Those three are also the only active pitchers with more strikeouts than Sale.

Category J. Verlander M. Scherzer C. Kershaw C. Sale Wins 262 216 212 141 K 3,457 3,408 2,974 2,500 K/9 9.0 10.6 9.7 11.1 ERA 3.31 3.16 2.51 3.04 FIP 3.44 3.19 2.83 2.90 ERA+ 128 133 155 140 CYA 3 3 3 1

Sale admittedly lags behind that trio in counting stats, but he is on par or better in rate categories. And he, unlike each of them, is still performing at a consistently high level. If he maintains his health, he could crack 3,000 strikeouts during the 2027 season. Assuming Kershaw gets there (and Zack Greinke doesn't), Sale would be the 21st pitcher in MLB history to join that prestigious club.

Q: Where does Chris Sale's 11.1 K/9 rank in MLB history?



A: Second place. Only Blake Snell - by mere decimals (11.2) - averages more strikeouts per nine innings than Sale.

The back half of Sale's Red Sox tenure felt destined to doom his Hall of Fame chances. But, at this moment, things are looking up. The only retired pitchers with 2,900 strikeouts who aren't in Cooperstown are Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling. If Sale reaches and surpasses that threshold - let alone 3,000 - he can start crafting his speech the same night.

