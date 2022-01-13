Closing Time: best reliever targets available at Winter Meetings

Major League Baseball has seen its free agency cycle get off to an intriguing start. We've seen the Los Angeles Angels pick up four players and the New York Mets sign three pitchers. The Los Angeles Dodgers, unsurprisingly, flexed their spending power. Then the Athletics — yes, the A's! — followed suit.

Per Spotrac, 21 free agents have inked deals so far this offseason. Five relief pitchers -— and one closer-turned-starter, Clay Holmes — have earned contracts. If Aroldis Chapman's pact with the Boston Red Sox is an indication of what's to come, top-tier back-end bullpen arms are set for a fruitful week.

Who's destined to land in a closing role for a new team at the Winter Meetings this week? Read on to see which of Spotrac's 98 remaining relief pitcher free agents could be called upon for ninth-inning duties when April rolls around.

Tanner Scott - Miami Marlins/San Diego Padres

Tanner Scott pitches in the playoffs for the San Diego Padres in 2024 | Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages

Scott showed glimpses of what he could be with the Baltimore Orioles back in 2020. However, in a twist of typical operations, it took arrival in South Beach for him to finally reach his true potential.

The Miami Marlins' 2024 All-Star and San Diego Padres' biggest trade deadline acquisition posted 7.6 bWAR over the past two seasons.

Tanner Scott 2023-24 Statistics Appearances 146 Innings Pitched 150.0 ERA 2.04 Record 18-11 Saves 34 Games Finished 67 FIP 2.53 ERA+ 224 K 188 BB 60 HR 6

Scott would have more saves if he didn't play for the Marlins or split closing responsibilities once he joined the Padres. Left-handed closers are rare, but so is Scott's recent dominance. Both lefties (.167) and righties (.197) have hit worse than .200 against him over the last two years.

Scott's walk rate (4.5 BB/9 in 2024) could give some teams reason for pause, but he's far and away the best left-handed reliever available. Expect a contending team to pay up for him to help them make a deep postseason run in 2025.