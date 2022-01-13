Closing Time: best reliever targets available at Winter Meetings

Blake Treinen - Los Angeles Dodgers

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 5 | Luke Hales/GettyImages

Back in 2018, Treinen record 38 saves as the Oakland Athletics' closer. He found himself among the Dodgers' reclamation projects two seasons later, and has dealt with numerous injuries across his Los Angeles tenure. When healthy, though, he has been dominant.

Blake Treinen 2021-24 Statistics Appearances 127 Innings Pitched 124.0 ERA 1.96 Record 14-9 Saves 8 Games Finished 17 FIP 2.96 ERA+ 209 K 147 BB 37 HR 11

When push came to shove in the postseason, the Dodgers turned to Treinen. He threw more than one inning in five of his nine playoff appearances, tallying a 2-0 record with two holds and three saves. He recorded the final out of the NLCS and went 2.1 innings of one-hit ball in Game 5 of the World Series.

Blake Treinen, 96mph Sinker (23 inches of Run) and 85mph Sweeper (13 inches of Break), Overlay.



Pitch Funneling. pic.twitter.com/Jn1XR4AD4N — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 17, 2024

Treinen's postseason numbers — 2.19 ERA, 1.46 FIP, 18 K, 4 BB in 12.1 IP — were spectacular. At 36 years old (he turns 37 on June 30), teams may be hesitant to make him their long-term closer. But they could do far worse than Treinen, who remains one of the best firemen in the sport when called upon.