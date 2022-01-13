Call to the pen
Closing Time: best reliever targets available at Winter Meetings

Some tremendous bullpen options should find new homes this week.

Blake Treinen - Los Angeles Dodgers

Back in 2018, Treinen record 38 saves as the Oakland Athletics' closer. He found himself among the Dodgers' reclamation projects two seasons later, and has dealt with numerous injuries across his Los Angeles tenure. When healthy, though, he has been dominant.

Blake Treinen

2021-24 Statistics

Appearances

127

Innings Pitched

124.0

ERA

1.96

Record

14-9

Saves

8

Games Finished

17

FIP

2.96

ERA+

209

K

147

BB

37

HR

11

When push came to shove in the postseason, the Dodgers turned to Treinen. He threw more than one inning in five of his nine playoff appearances, tallying a 2-0 record with two holds and three saves. He recorded the final out of the NLCS and went 2.1 innings of one-hit ball in Game 5 of the World Series.

Treinen's postseason numbers — 2.19 ERA, 1.46 FIP, 18 K, 4 BB in 12.1 IP — were spectacular. At 36 years old (he turns 37 on June 30), teams may be hesitant to make him their long-term closer. But they could do far worse than Treinen, who remains one of the best firemen in the sport when called upon.

