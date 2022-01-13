Closing Time: best reliever targets available at Winter Meetings

Other Closing Candidates/Part-Time Closers

Division Series - New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies - Game 1 | Heather Barry/GettyImages

Jeff Hoffman (Philadelphia) posted a career-high ten saves and made his first All-Star appearance in 2024. He probably won't be tasked with filling a full-time closing role, but has proven he can operate as such in a pinch. The latter sentence is also applicable to David Robertson (Texas).

Paul Sewald (Arizona) fell out of favor in the desert, but could take a route akin to Scott's or 2023 Chapman: sign with a rebuilding team, reestablish value, and get flipped to a contender. Kendall Graveman (Houston) and Daniel Bard (Colorado), following injuries, seem likely to take this route as well or sign minor-league deals.

Carlos Estevez (Philadelphia) made the 2023 AL All-Star roster as the Angels' closer. He would profile as the most probable choice to step into a closing role for an upper-echelon franchise among those mentioned here, but could also inherit a setup position like Chapman has in recent years.

