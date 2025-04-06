The future of the MLB is undoubtedly a bright one, and with the 2025 season underway, we get to see some of the league’s next stars make their first impressions in the league.

Debuts are special moments for players and fans alike. Getting to see potentially the next face of your franchise play is exciting. This anticipation can lead to overreactions for many fans no matter if the player performs well or poorly.

We know 25 plate appearances is not enough to get an accurate judgment of how a prospect will perform the rest of the season, let alone in his career. However, specific metrics not tracked in the minor leagues become available to the public when a player transitions to the MLB.

These stats, such as bat speed, are key performance indicators that give more signal even with small sample sizes. In this article, I will evaluate a few of these prospects' starts to their MLB career and explain what takeaways we can have.