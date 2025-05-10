Winning the Cy Young award as a starting pitcher is one of the great achievements to earn. As such, you shouldn't be surprised to learn that, in MLB history, only seven pitchers have won the award in both leagues.

This list has grown in recent years, with Blake Snell becoming the exclusive club's most recent entrant in 2023.

Let's explore which seven pitchers have won the Cy Young award in both the American and National League in their careers.

MLB pitchers who have won Cy Young awards in both leagues

Gaylord Perry

Perry was known for making MLB History by establishing himself as the first pitcher to win the accolade in both leagues. He won his first with the then-Cleveland Indians in 1972, adding a second trophy to his mantle in 1978 with the San Diego Padres.

The two-time Cy Young winner pitched 13 years in the NL and nine in the AL. He was also elected into the Hall of Fame in 1991 and was a five-time All-Star.

The Padres mourn the passing of Hall of Famer and Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry and wish sincerest condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/D1JXFKWXDU — San Diego Padres (@Padres) December 1, 2022

Perry had a vastly successful career in MLB, though, somehow, he only made the playoffs once, in 1971 with the Giants.

Perry was a unique pitcher because of his durable arm, solid pinpoint control, and dominant pitching style. He was highly regarded for his "spitball" technique, which has long be controversial. Regardless, the Hall of Famer is one of the greatest pitchers in history, and the first member of our exclusive club.

Pedro Martinez

Pedro Martinez made his mark with several teams in his career. He spent time pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Montreal Expos, the Boston Red Sox, the New York Mets, and one season with the Philadelphia Phillies. But it was with the Red Sox and Expos where he truly shined.

Martinez spent 11 seasons in the NL and seven in the AL. In 1997, the Dominican pitcher won Cy Young with the Montreal Expos. But his success didn't stop there, as he also won in back-to-back seasons with the Red Sox in 1999 and 2000.

He was a top-tier pitcher that was characterized by reliability. For starters, he led the AL in ERA, strikeout rate, and WHIP (among other categories) multiple times throughout his career. From 1997 to 2004, he finished in the top-four of Cy Young voting in every season but one.

Pedro Martinez on the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/V4vQPyj7BA — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) April 28, 2025

Randy Johnson

Randy Johnson marked his success by earning five Cy Young awards. His accolades, which include being the most recent pitcher to win 300 games, have made him one of the most revered pitchers in history.

In 1995, he won Cy Young in the AL with the Mariners, guiding them to their first postseason appearance as a franchise. But that wasn't enough for the "Big Unit", as he continued to mark his territory with Cy Young success. In the NL from 1999 to 2002, he won the award in four consecutive seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Randy Johnson holding 7 balls in his left hand. pic.twitter.com/xQm7gg9tVi — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) May 3, 2025

Roger Clemens

Roger Clemens is a seven-time Cy Young Award winner who is also one of the most controversial players in MLB history thanks to his involvement in the steroid era.

Though PEDs have kept him out of the Hall of Fame to this point, his seven Cy Young awards are the most in MLB history, beating out Randy Johnson by two.

Clemens played 13 seasons with the Red Sox, earning five All-Star selections and won Cy Young with them in 1986, 1987, and 1991.

In 1997 and 1998 he won it in the AL with the Toronto Blue Jays, and in 2001 with the New York Yankees. He also earned one Cy Young in the NL with the Houston Astros in 2004.

Roy Halladay

To this day, we mourn over the tragic loss of Roy Halladay, who passed away at the age of 40 while he was operating a sports plane that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

Thankfully, we can reminisce on the successful seasons he spent with the Blue Jays and Phillies. He earned his first Cy Young in the AL in 2003, just a few years after famously getting demoted to the minor leagues in 2000 thanks to one of the worst seasons by a starting pitcher in recent history.

He also earned the NL CY Young with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2010. Between 2006-11, he finished in the top-five in voting every season.

He ended his career with 203 wins and a 3.38 ERA, and though he never made the World Series, he is regarded as one of the best pitchers in two franchises' histories.

Roy Halladay was simply incredible. pic.twitter.com/OR3otZFLtV — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) May 3, 2025

Max Scherzer

"Mad Max" is a three-time Cy Young award winner who earned his first Cy Young in the AL in 2013 with the Detroit Tigers after years of taking a backseat to Justin Verlander.

In addition, he earned the award in successive seasons in 2016-2017 with the Washington Nationals in the NL.

Scherzer is still pitching in 2025 with the Toronto Blue Jays, though injuries have derailed his last few seasons. With nearly 75 WAR to his name, he'll certainly make the Hall of Fame as soon as he's eligible.

Former Missouri great Max Scherzer wins Cy Young No. 3. pic.twitter.com/29yS8ut5dO — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 15, 2017

Blake Snell

The current Los Angeles Dodgers starter is on the IL with left shoulder inflammation. He still has plenty of time to live up to the five-year mega-contract he signed as a free agent.

The 32-year-old won his first AL Cy Young in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Rays. Then, in 2023, he earned the award again with the San Diego Padres.

The bonafide ace held an impressive 1.89 ERA with the Rays. In addition, he led the AL in wins, helping the Rays to 90 wins during the regular season. His 2.25 ERA he recorded in the NL in 2023 was another dominant effort, though those two seasons remain the only truly great ones on his résumé.

Snell is the only player on this list with more Cy Young awards (two) than All-Star nods (one).

Folks, let’s talk about Blake Snell.



You People know I’ve been hyper-critical of this guy at times, but the truth is that he’s proving himself to be exactly what I’ve described him as all along: a very expensive opener with swing-and-miss stuff but no ability to be counted on to… pic.twitter.com/KL4iThKy5Q — Not Gaetti (@notgaetti) May 1, 2025

