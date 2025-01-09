Fantasy Baseball 2025: best players to draft after switching teams during offseason

With the paint dry on the fantasy football season, it's time for fantasy managers to shift gears and focus on MLB draft prep. Like fantasy football, fantasy baseball is for everyone, not just the diehards. There are two standard formats for fantasy baseball: head-to-head and rotisserie.

Head-to-head pits two teams against each other weekly, competing to see who can get more of a specific category, such as home runs. The winner gets a point; there are usually ten categories (HR, RBI, R, SB, AVG for hitters; W, SV, ERA, WHIP, K for pitchers), making each contest weekly worth ten points. The standings are cumulative, so if you win five categories and lose five categories, you go 5-5 that week.

Rotisserie is the OG format where teams compete against each other all season in a royal rumble-esque fashion. In "roto", it doesn't matter if you had a good week; it only matters if you have a good season. At the end of the year, standings reflect the cumulative totals of each team, so having the most home runs gets you the most points in that category, and having the least home runs gets you the fewest points, with the most points possible for each category equal to the number of teams in the league.

The key to finding a good league is finding people who share your vibe; if you're a baseball diehard, you want to play with other diehards, but if you are interested in playing for the first time, it's probably better to join a league with other novices with simple rules.

There's not much happening in the fantasy baseball world that alters player rankings from the end of the World Series to the start of spring training, except for one factor: players change teams.

A player leaving a good situation and heading to a bad one or vice versa can significantly impact their performance. Here are five players who switched teams this offseason and how that will affect their fantasy baseball stock.