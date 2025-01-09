Fantasy Baseball 2025: best players to draft after switching teams during offseason

Isaac Paredes

Paredes is a versatile infielder who can play at either corner position with a good batting eye, low K%, and high BB%. He also has pop, as he hit 30 home runs two seasons ago and 16 in 101 games with the Rays last year before they traded him to the Cubs at the deadline for Christopher Morel and two prospects.

Unfortunately for Paredes, Wrigley Field is probably the worst place for his skill set, which is evident by comparing his OPS with the Rays (.792) to his OPS with the Cubs (.632). This is because the right-handed hitting Paredes is an extreme pull batter, and Wrigley Field is one of the worst parks in the majors for righties. Fortunately for him, he was the centerpiece of the deal that sent Kyle Tucker to the Cubs, and now he finds himself in a much better situation with the Houston Astros.

One of the best features for him is that the Astros have the Crawford Boxes in left field, which are 315 feet down the left field line and tailor-made for his swing. He hit 19 home runs last year, but if he had played every game in Houston, he would have hit 26, according to his spray chart.

With the switch to Houston, Paredes finds himself in a better lineup and the ideal park, besides maybe Fenway. Thirty home runs are a real possibility for the third baseman in 2025... just don't expect a high batting average.