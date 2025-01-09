Fantasy Baseball 2025: best players to draft after switching teams during offseason

Kyle Tucker

Fans and front offices have underrated Kyle Tucker his whole career. For some reason, it took the Astros a long time to insert him in the heart of their lineup, batting him fifth or lower every year before 2023.

The Astros had dominant players around him, so it could have just been an embarrassment of riches that led to his not-ideal lineup position. However, he's been one of the best players in fantasy the whole time, thanks to his ability to contribute in all five categories. However, last season, Tucker, when healthy, reached another stratosphere.

Now Tucker is leaving the Astros for the Cubs, and because he's left-handed, he wasn't a Crawford Box merchant. Still, according to park factors, he is going from a stadium that was middle of the pack for lefties (12th overall) to the worst in the majors.

Like Soto, the ballpark downgrade also comes with a lineup downgrade. Instead of having Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and Alex Bregman hitting around him, he'll have Dansby Swanson, Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, and Michael Busch. That's not terrible, but not in the same league as what he had with the Astros.

Thanks to the decrease in counting stats and likely regression to career norms, Tucker goes from someone managers would consider drafting in the first few picks to someone managers should draft in the second half of the first round. It's not a huge drop, but every slot matters when dealing with a first-round selection.