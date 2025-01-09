Fantasy Baseball 2025: best players to draft after switching teams during offseason

Nestor Cortes

Nestor Cortes was part of the return in the deal that sent Devin Williams from Milwaukee to New York. That was great for him because his future role in New York was questionable. Cortes was one of the best pitchers in baseball from 2021-2022, but he got hurt in 2023 and hasn't been as effective since.

The Yankees may have squeezed him out of the rotation after they signed Max Fried. At that point, they then boasted seven starting pitchers: Cortes, Clarke Schmidt, Carlos Rodon, Gerrit Cole, Fried, Luis Gil, and Marcus Stroman.

With Fried, Cole, Rodon, and Gil locked into four spots, it left only one open, and Schmidt might have outshined Cortes if they were to compete for the job. Plus, after the backbreaking home run he allowed in Game One of the World Series, Yankees fans didn't have a lot of goodwill toward "Nasty Nestor".

Now, he gets a fresh start in Milwaukee, where he will be essential to their starting rotation. Likewise, he moves from an afterthought in fantasy drafts to a potential sleeper pick and impact player for managers that wait on filling out their pitching staff.

More From Around The MLB: