Five shocking non-tender decisions that have shaken up MLB free agency

On Friday night, the non-tender deadline expired, meaning teams had to decide whether to keep or release their arbitration-eligible players. If a player is non-tendered, then they become a free agent. If a player is tendered a contract, they will discuss a new deal with their team or go to arbitration to determine the terms of a one-year contract.

Every year, there are some surprising non-tenders that create a new wave of free agent targets for keen-eyed teams. Perhaps more than ever, this year's non-tender deadline featured some true surprises that will shake up the market.

5. Jordan Romano

The Toronto Blue Jays non-tendered closer Jordan Romano, sources tell ESPN. The two-time All-Star, who is 31, will be a free agent. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 22, 2024

The Toronto Blue Jays decided to part ways with one of the best closers during the 2021-2023 stretch. Romano posted a 2.37 ERA over 184 games and achieved 95 saves during this time.

However, his 2024 season was a completely different story. He pitched in only 15 games and had a 6.59 ERA. In July, Romano underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow and missed the rest of the season.

Romano was projected to make $7.7 million in arbitration. Clearly, the Blue Jays were unwilling to bet that much on a 2025 comeback season. Romano should have an easy time finding a new team, though. Many relief pitching-needy teams will have the 31-year-old on their radar, especially since his fastball velocity still ranked in the 86th percentile when he was healthy last year.