Five shocking non-tender decisions that have shaken up MLB free agency

On Friday night, the non-tender deadline expired, meaning teams had to decide whether to keep or release their arbitration-eligible players. If a player is non-tendered, then they become a free agent. If a player is tendered a contract, they will discuss a new deal with their team or go to arbitration to determine the terms of a one-year contract.
Every year, there are some surprising non-tenders that create a new wave of free agent targets for keen-eyed teams. Perhaps more than ever, this year's non-tender deadline featured some true surprises that will shake up the market.
5. Jordan Romano
The Toronto Blue Jays decided to part ways with one of the best closers during the 2021-2023 stretch. Romano posted a 2.37 ERA over 184 games and achieved 95 saves during this time.
However, his 2024 season was a completely different story. He pitched in only 15 games and had a 6.59 ERA. In July, Romano underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow and missed the rest of the season.
Romano was projected to make $7.7 million in arbitration. Clearly, the Blue Jays were unwilling to bet that much on a 2025 comeback season. Romano should have an easy time finding a new team, though. Many relief pitching-needy teams will have the 31-year-old on their radar, especially since his fastball velocity still ranked in the 86th percentile when he was healthy last year.