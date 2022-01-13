Five shocking non-tender decisions that have shaken up MLB free agency

4. Austin Hays

Austin Hays hitting for the Philadelphia Phillies | Scott Taetsch/GettyImages

Austin Hays was non-tendered by the Philadelphia Phillies after being acquired at the trade deadline from the Baltimore Orioles. Hays only played 22 games for the Phillies as he battled a kidney infection for most of September.

The outfielder was projected to make $6.4 million in arbitration. His power took a big dip after hitting at least 16 HRs and more than 60 RBIs each season from 2021-2023. In 2024, he hit only five HRs and 20 RBIs. Still, he has been a consistent threat at the plate, with an on-base percentage over .303 each of the last six seasons.

Being able to play all three outfield positions means the 29-year-old should be a popular target this offseason. The Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels, and Kansas City Royals have holes open in the outfield that could use a reliable bat like Hays's. After all, it was just last year that he was an All-Star and top-tier defensive outfielder.