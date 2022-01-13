Five shocking non-tender decisions that have shaken up MLB free agency

3. Bryan De La Cruz

The Pirates traded prospects Jun-Seok Shim and Garret Forrester to the Miami Marlins for De La Cruz at the trade deadline, and his time in Pittsburgh is likely over pic.twitter.com/DhQRw31pOd — The Bucco Beat (@TheBuccoBeat) November 23, 2024

Bryan De La Cruz was non-tendered by the Pittsburgh Pirates after being acquired at the trade deadline from the Miami Marlins. De La Cruz struggled in Pittsburgh, as he was added for his power but only supplied a .200 batting average with 3 HRs and 17 RBIs in 160 at-bats.

He was projected to make $4 million in arbitration, but the Pirates felt their outfield options in Bryan Reynolds, O'neil Cruz, Joshua Palacios, and Nick Yorke are good enough with the rest of the offseason left to add to the mix.

De La Cruz is only 27 years old and can play all three outfield positions, though he may be best suited for right field with his cannon of an arm. The New York Yankees (if they lose Juan Soto in free agency) would make sense for Cruz, as would the New York Mets if they also fall short in the Soto sweepstakes. A reunion with the Marlins shouldn't be ruled off the table, either.