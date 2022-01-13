Five shocking non-tender decisions that have shaken up MLB free agency

2. Kyle Finnegan

Kyle Finnegan pitching for the Washington Nationals | G Fiume/GettyImages

The Washington Nationals decided to part ways with their closer, avoiding a projected $8.6 million in arbitration. Finnegan had a modest 3.68 ERA this past season, though he did tally 38 saves, which was good for third in all of baseball.

He has pitched in at least 65 games in each of the last four seasons with the Nationals, tallying between 63 and 70 innings and between a 3.51 and 3.76 ERA in each campaign. That remarkable consistency alone should get him a gig elsewhere, even as he approaches his mid-30s.

It's worth noting that, outside of his fastball velocity, Finnegan was mostly an average pitcher in 2024, despite earning his first career All-Star selection. Like Romano, though, Finnegan should be signed quickly, since almost every team needs more relief pitching.