Five shocking non-tender decisions that have shaken up MLB free agency

Brendan Rodgers

Best of luck to former Spokane Indians player Brendan Rodgers, who will be joining a new organization after being non-tendered by the Rockies today. We believe in B-Rod! 👊 #GoSpo pic.twitter.com/8KV3hUjTz5 — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) November 23, 2024

Brendan Rodgers was a surprising non-tender by the Colorado Rockies. Rodgers has been one of the Rockies' most consistent bats over the last four seasons. He has hit over a .258 batting average and higher than a .313 on-base percentage in each of those four years, and his OPS was always in the .700s.

However, he only played 46 games during the 2023 season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery, and he's never played more than 137 in any season of his career. The third overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, Rodgers has shown capable replacement-level production, without much ceiling for more.

He consistently gets on base but lacks power. He has never hit more than 15 HRs or had more than 63 RBIs, and when you play half your games at the high altitude of Coors Field, that's an issue. As such, the Rockies figured his projected $5.5 million arbitration price tag was worth the non-tender.

Rodgers will find his name being called by teams that need second baseman help and are looking to improve their bat-to-ball skills. He also won a Gold Glove in 2022, though he hasn't been strong defensively since then.

Any of the Yankees, Seattle Mariners, or San Francisco Giants could make sense this offseason, though as a cheap reclamation project with a lot of pedigree, Rodgers shouldn't have trouble finding a home for the 2025 season.

