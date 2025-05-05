Former Dodgers All-Star retires after long journey post-LA career

Ross Stripling has announced his retirement from MLB after nine seasons.

The right-handed logged a 40- 54 record with a 4.17 ERA and 741 strikeouts. The 35-year-old right-hander had a successful career, which was defined by his tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2016-2020.

In Los Angeles, he sported a 23-25 record with an ERA of 3.68, along with 404 punchouts and two saves across 143 appearances. Stripling also spent his career pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants and the Athletics.

With Love, Chicken Strip pic.twitter.com/iuyE0Bek6M — Ross Stripling (@RossStripling) May 5, 2025

Ross Stripling retires after nine-years in MLB

Stripling's time with the Dodgers was noteworthy, as he was a part of the team's grand success during his four-year stint. He earned his lone All-Star selection in 2018 with the Dodgers as he put up a solid performance as a starter.

At the time, Stripling was more of a swingman, but he was thrown into a starting role as the Dodgers were dealing with injuries in their rotation. Despite his limited MLB experience in a rotation, Stripling held an impressive 1.99 ERA from May to the All-Star break that ranked him in the top five among ERA leaders in the NL.

Stripling also pitched in the World Series with the Dodgers in 2017 assissting in their playoff run out of the bullpen. Stripling pitched two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros in the 2017 World Series.

Ross Stripling, a proud @AggieBaseball alum, made a National League All-Star team and pitched in a World Series over 9 seasons with the @Dodgers, @BlueJays, @SFGiants and @Athletics. We thank him for being a strong and principled advocate for his fellow players and wish him all… pic.twitter.com/pZyqdAJ9ie — MLBPA (@MLBPA) May 5, 2025

Stripling's debut with the Dodgers was also memorable, as he made a lasting impression in his 2016 rookie campaign. All eyes were on him when he recorded 7 1/3 scoreless innings in his debut against the Giants.

Following 100 pitches, he was taken out of the game despite having a no-hitter in tact. With his pitch count rising, manager Dave Roberts took Stripling out for reliever Chris Hatcher, who promptly allowed a two-run home run, ending the no-hitter.

Bumpus Jones is the only pitcher in MLB history to a pitch a no-hitter in their debut. All in all, Stripling was short by five outs from being the second pitcher in MLB history to accomplish that feat.

Stripling's tenure with the Dodgers concluded during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when Los Angeles traded him to the Blue Jays. In 2022 with the Blue Jays, he also performed well, recording an ERA of 3.01 across 24 starts and 134 1/10 innings with a 1.020 WHIP.

Congrats to former Blue Jays righty Ross Stripling, who announced his retirement. Established career bests in innings (134.1), starts (24), ERA (3.01) and WHIP (1.020) in Toronto during a tremendous 2022 season. https://t.co/CCP6wlRAmR — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) May 5, 2025

Following that successful campaign in Toronto, Stripling signed a five-year deal with the Giants, though he struggled badly in his lone season in San Francisco in 2023. He was dealt to the Athletics with $20 million remaining on his deal, though he was DFA'd after struggling again during the 2024 season.

Stripling now rides off into the sunset after nine years in the big leagues, which featured four postseason runs and one NL pennant with the Dodgers. Call To The Pen wishes Stripling the best in his future endeavors.

Read More MLB News: