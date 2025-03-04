Giancarlo Stanton, injured again, is an uncomfortably important piece of 2025 Yankees

In what's become a recurring theme during his time in New York, Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will hit the Injured List once the 2025 season begins due to elbow discomfort.

The New York Yankees announce that Giancarlo Stanton (right and left elbows) will begin the season on the Injured List. pic.twitter.com/A1jHrl4Rtx — MLB (@MLB) March 1, 2025

Since being acquired by the Yankees, Stanton's tenure in the Big Apple has been a mixed bag. His healthiest and best season in New York was his first, when he blasted 38 homers in 158 games in 2018.

In the ensuing years, Stanton hasn't eclipsed 140 games in any season, twice failing to reach even 25 appearances. His power has never left him (career .483 slugging percentage in pinstripes), but he just hasn't been effective or healthy enough to let his preeminent tool shine.

Unfortunately for both him and the Yankees, the team isn't as well equipped to handle another lengthy absence in the lineup. Given the nature of the injury — it's being described as akin to tennis elbow — the Yankees desperately need to be cautious with Stanton in 2025.

Yankees lineup lacks the length to withstand a Giancarlo Stanton absence

By this point, fans know the story of the Yankees' offseason. Gone is 4/9 of the starting World Series lineup, including second baseman Gleyber Torres (Tigers), first baseman Anthony Rizzo (free agent), left fielder Alex Verdugo (free agent), and, of course, right fielder Juan Soto (Mets).

In their place, the Yankees have added Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger, with top prospect Jasson Dominguez taking over in left field and Jazz Chisholm Jr. sliding over to his more natural position second base.

On paper, those trade-offs don't look too bad, until you realize just how thin the lineup is on impact talent without Stanton available.

As things stand right now, only Aaron Judge posted an OPS above .800 last season (lucky for the Bronx Bombers, it was a comical 1.159 OPS). Asking him to repeat that absurd production is already a fool's errand, especially without Soto setting him up and Stanton looming as a power threat behind him.

The entire bottom half of the team's projected Opening Day lineup had an OPS south of .700 in 2024. Ben Rice can hardly replicate Stanton's presence at designated hitter.

This is where the Yankees' offseason plan needs to be called into question. It's not like they couldn't have foreseen a Stanton injury — he hasn't played in more than 114 games in any of the past three seasons. And yet, the team added just a declining first baseman and a past-his-prime outfielder to try and prop up a lineup with one superstar and a whole lot of question marks.

If Stanton can return by the end of April and stay healthy, the Yankees may have just enough firepower to support one of the best pitching staffs in the league. Even then, though, the team is growing uncomfortably reliant on a group of hitters aging deep into their thirties.

If the consequences of their roster construction doesn't hit them in 2025, you can be sure it will soon after.

More MLB News & Analysis: